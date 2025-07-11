$41.820.05
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:05 PM
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

UNN Lite
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal drama 03:54 PM
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal 03:30 PM
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case 12:06 PM
Armani announced his return after health issues July 11, 09:16 AM
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale July 10, 05:43 PM
Information inaccurate: journalists found out if there is a criminal case against Aliyev

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

Information about a criminal case regarding tax evasion by Vagif Aliyev's companies is inaccurate. Journalists refuted this data, stating that no proceedings were opened against the developer.

Information inaccurate: journalists found out if there is a criminal case against Aliyev

The information about Vagif Aliyev, which is being spread online, is inaccurate. In fact, there is no criminal case regarding tax evasion by a number of companies belonging to the well-known Kyiv developer. This was reported by the Telegram channel "Insider UA", which conducted an investigation and found that the data disseminated by some media outlets about a criminal proceeding against Vagif Aliyev is not true, according to UNN.

It should be recalled that information appeared online that the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) had launched an investigation into possible tax evasion by the companies "Lavina Mall", "Investstroy Garant" and "Mandarin Plaza", which belong to Aliyev. It is stated that a criminal proceeding on this fact was allegedly registered back in August 2024.

"Vagif Akhmedovich is an Azerbaijani who was born in Ashgabat, has lived in Ukraine for over 40 years, and is a citizen of Ukraine. As for criminal cases, no proceedings have been opened against him, and Vagif Aliyev's business pays numerous taxes to the state budget of Ukraine. The information being spread in the media does not correspond to reality," "Insider UA" reported.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy
Ukraine
