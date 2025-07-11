Information inaccurate: journalists found out if there is a criminal case against Aliyev

The information about Vagif Aliyev, which is being spread online, is inaccurate. In fact, there is no criminal case regarding tax evasion by a number of companies belonging to the well-known Kyiv developer. This was reported by the Telegram channel "Insider UA", which conducted an investigation and found that the data disseminated by some media outlets about a criminal proceeding against Vagif Aliyev is not true, according to UNN.

It should be recalled that information appeared online that the Bureau of Economic Security (BES) had launched an investigation into possible tax evasion by the companies "Lavina Mall", "Investstroy Garant" and "Mandarin Plaza", which belong to Aliyev. It is stated that a criminal proceeding on this fact was allegedly registered back in August 2024.

"Vagif Akhmedovich is an Azerbaijani who was born in Ashgabat, has lived in Ukraine for over 40 years, and is a citizen of Ukraine. As for criminal cases, no proceedings have been opened against him, and Vagif Aliyev's business pays numerous taxes to the state budget of Ukraine. The information being spread in the media does not correspond to reality," "Insider UA" reported.