Indigenous Senator Disappears in Colombia: Security Forces Search for Aída Quilcué

Colombian law enforcement agencies have launched a large-scale operation to find indigenous leader and current senator Aída Quilcué, whose car was found empty on the side of the road. According to the government, contact with the politician and her team was lost on the afternoon of February 10 during their trip between municipalities in the department of Huila. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez reported on his X account that security forces found the senator's gray pickup truck, but Quilcué herself or her security were not at the scene.

The indigenous guard found an empty car and the search continues - Sánchez stated.

Interior Minister Armando Benedetti clarified that Quilcué had left the municipality of La Plata and was heading to the city of Popayán when the incident occurred.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed the alarming news during a cabinet meeting, noting that the indigenous leader and her companions were "intercepted" at 1:30 PM local time.

A video recording of the head of state's speech was published by Blu Radio on the X platform. Authorities express serious concern, as Aída Quilcué is a prominent human rights defender and has repeatedly received threats due to her political activities.

Political violence ahead of elections

The senator's disappearance occurred amid a sharp escalation of violence in Colombia ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for March 8, 2026. Just last week, another attack on a congressman's convoy occurred in the east of the country, resulting in the deaths of two guards and the kidnapping and subsequent release of three team members.

Security forces are currently combing the surrounding areas, involving army and police units to check all possible escape routes of the alleged kidnappers. Aída Quilcué, who represents the Special Indigenous District, is a key figure in the movement for indigenous rights, and her disappearance has caused a wave of outrage and protests among indigenous communities across the country.

