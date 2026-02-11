$43.030.02
ukenru
10:52 PM • 1354 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
08:12 PM • 5786 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
05:38 PM • 12202 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 15709 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 15685 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 14659 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 17917 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 23216 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 15831 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 25560 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Electricity outage schedules
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
WhatsApp
Heating

Indigenous Senator Disappears in Colombia: Security Forces Search for Aída Quilcué

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Senator Aída Quilcué has disappeared in Colombia, her car found empty. Law enforcement has launched a large-scale operation to find the politician.

Indigenous Senator Disappears in Colombia: Security Forces Search for Aída Quilcué

Colombian law enforcement agencies have launched a large-scale operation to find indigenous leader and current senator Aída Quilcué, whose car was found empty on the side of the road. According to the government, contact with the politician and her team was lost on the afternoon of February 10 during their trip between municipalities in the department of Huila. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Colombian Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez reported on his X account that security forces found the senator's gray pickup truck, but Quilcué herself or her security were not at the scene.

The indigenous guard found an empty car and the search continues

- Sánchez stated.

Interior Minister Armando Benedetti clarified that Quilcué had left the municipality of La Plata and was heading to the city of Popayán when the incident occurred.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed the alarming news during a cabinet meeting, noting that the indigenous leader and her companions were "intercepted" at 1:30 PM local time.

In Venezuela, opposition figure Juan Pablo Guanipa was abducted hours after being released from prison09.02.26, 08:01 • 5402 views

A video recording of the head of state's speech was published by Blu Radio on the X platform. Authorities express serious concern, as Aída Quilcué is a prominent human rights defender and has repeatedly received threats due to her political activities.

Political violence ahead of elections

The senator's disappearance occurred amid a sharp escalation of violence in Colombia ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for March 8, 2026. Just last week, another attack on a congressman's convoy occurred in the east of the country, resulting in the deaths of two guards and the kidnapping and subsequent release of three team members.

Security forces are currently combing the surrounding areas, involving army and police units to check all possible escape routes of the alleged kidnappers. Aída Quilcué, who represents the Special Indigenous District, is a key figure in the movement for indigenous rights, and her disappearance has caused a wave of outrage and protests among indigenous communities across the country.

Senator's motorcade attacked in Colombia: guards killed06.02.26, 04:28 • 11944 views

Stepan Haftko

