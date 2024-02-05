ukenru
Inadvertently cut off with a grinder: Lviv doctors saved a man's arm from amputation

Inadvertently cut off with a grinder: Lviv doctors saved a man's arm from amputation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27892 views

Doctors at St. Luke's Hospital in Lviv managed to save a man's arm from amputation after he accidentally cut it off almost completely with a grinder while sawing wood.

He was cutting wood and almost lost his arm. The blade completely cut through the soft tissue and one of the two bones of the man's forearm, but specialists at St. Luke's Hospital managed to save the arm from amputation. This was reported by the First Medical Association of Lviv, according to UNN.

Details

Ivan Malashniak, 64, was injured in late September when he was doing some housework and sawing wood with a grinder. The saw accidentally snatched out of his hands and almost completely severed his left limb. He immediately called for help from his son, who took his father to St. Luke's Hospital, where they specialize in such injuries.

The case is complicated. The blade went through the entire arm and actually cut it off at the level of the forearm. Only the ulna remained intact,

- The doctors note.

Traumatologists were the first to start saving the limb. They put the parts of the radius together and fixed them with an external fixation apparatus. Next, the reconstructive surgeons started working on the hand, suturing the median and ulnar nerves and performing soft tissue plastic surgery.

Image

A month passed after the surgery, but the fracture of the radius still did not fuse up - because the bone defect was too large. To close it, the traumatologists took a graft from Mr. Ivan's pelvic bone and fixed it with a metal plate. Another problem that needed to be solved was the severe pain the patient was suffering from. Maria Kuzeykiv, a reconstructive hand surgeon at St. Luke's Hospital, explains what caused it.

His ulnar nerve was being compressed by scarred tissue. This caused painful and burning sensations in the forearm, little finger and ring finger. We opened the cubital canal through which the ulnar nerve passes, released it and moved it higher. To prevent the nerve from scarring again, we covered it with pericardial connective tissue from a pig's heart. All four operations were successful. The patient's arm was saved,

- The doctor said.
Image

More than four months have passed since the day of his domestic injury. Today, Mr. Ivan is working with physical and occupational therapists twice a week. It will take at least six months to fully restore the function of his left arm.

In Lviv, doctors saved a woman with a 10-centimeter adrenal tumor20.12.23, 13:59 • 23173 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Health
lvivLviv

