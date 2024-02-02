Inactive bank cards will not be blocked for pensioners - the Ministry of Social Policy denied the information

The Ministry of Social Policy does not block bank cards of pensioners with no cash flow. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry. The Ministry of Social Policy called the information about the alleged blocking of inactive bank cards of pensioners incorrect, UNN reports.

In recent days, the media have been spreading incorrect information on behalf of the Ministry of Social Policy regarding the alleged blocking of pensioners' bank cards due to the lack of funds on them. Please note that the Ministry of Social Policy has not commented on any blocking of bank cards of Ukrainian citizens - the Ministry of Social Policy said in a statement.

As noted, there is no provision of such a plan in the legislation or regulations governing the social security sector. In addition, the Ministry of Social Policy has neither the authority nor the technical ability to influence the activities of banks in blocking bank cards.

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, the news, which was incorrectly interpreted by some media, concerns a different issue.

If a pensioner from among the internally displaced persons who was registered as an IDP before February 24, 2022, does not use his/her bank card for a long period (at least 6 months) and there is no movement of funds on such a card, the pension continues to be accrued to such a person, but until the circumstances are clarified, the pension is not transferred to his/her card account - the agency said.

The reason for this is that a significant number of IDP pensioners registered as IDPs before the full-scale invasion of Russia reside in the temporarily occupied territory.

"In such a situation, the state is unable to quickly find out whether the cardholder has not lost access to the card (and it can be used by fraudsters) and whether the cardholder is alive, because during the war the risks of death or disappearance of a person, unfortunately, increase many times over," the Ministry of Social Policy emphasized.

Therefore, in order to continue payments to such a person, the state must receive confirmation that the pensioner is currently using his or her card. Until the pensioner confirms his or her identity, the pension continues to be accrued by the Pension Fund, but is not transferred to the card.

"As soon as a person gets in touch and confirms their identity, the accrued payments are transferred to their account. The information about the possible blocking of the card is not true", the agency summarized.

Ukrainian citizens abroad, upon reaching retirement age, will be able to apply for a pension remotely: instructions