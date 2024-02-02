Inactive bank cards will not be blocked for pensioners - the Ministry of Social Policy denied the information

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 66003 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117042 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122124 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164155 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164950 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267084 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176772 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166820 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148598 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237302 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 63858 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 99696 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 61110 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 32328 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 42493 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267084 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237302 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222649 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248107 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234300 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117042 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100183 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100633 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117154 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117808 views
Actual
Inactive bank cards will not be blocked for pensioners - the Ministry of Social Policy denied the information

Inactive bank cards will not be blocked for pensioners - the Ministry of Social Policy denied the information

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19187 views

The Ministry of Social Policy has denied reports of blocking inactive bank cards of pensioners, saying it has neither the authority nor the ability to do so.

The Ministry of Social Policy does not block bank cards of pensioners with no cash flow. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry. The Ministry of Social Policy called the information about the alleged blocking of inactive bank cards  of pensioners incorrect, UNN reports

In recent days, the media have been spreading incorrect information on behalf of the Ministry of Social Policy regarding the alleged blocking of pensioners' bank cards due to the lack of funds on them. Please note that the Ministry of Social Policy has not commented on any blocking of bank cards of Ukrainian citizens

- the Ministry of Social Policy said in a statement.

As noted, there is no provision of such a plan in the legislation or regulations governing the social security sector. In addition,  the Ministry of Social Policy has neither the authority nor the technical ability to influence the activities of banks in blocking bank cards. 

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, the news, which was incorrectly interpreted by some media, concerns a different issue. 

If a pensioner from among the internally displaced persons who was registered as an IDP before February 24, 2022, does not use his/her bank card for a long period (at least 6 months) and there is no movement of funds on such a card, the pension continues to be accrued to such a person, but until the circumstances are clarified, the pension is not transferred to his/her card account

- the agency said.

The reason for this is that a significant number of IDP pensioners registered as IDPs before the full-scale invasion of Russia reside in the temporarily occupied territory. 

"In such a situation, the state is unable to quickly find out whether the cardholder has not lost access to the card (and it can be used by fraudsters) and whether the cardholder is alive, because during the war the risks of death or disappearance of a person, unfortunately, increase many times over," the Ministry of Social Policy emphasized. 

Therefore, in order to continue payments to such a person, the state must receive confirmation that the pensioner is currently using his or her card. Until the pensioner confirms his or her identity, the pension continues to be accrued by the Pension Fund, but is not transferred to the card.

"As soon as a person gets in touch and confirms their identity, the accrued payments are transferred to their account. The information about the possible blocking of the card is not true",  the agency summarized. 

Ukrainian citizens abroad, upon reaching retirement age, will be able to apply for a pension remotely: instructions12.01.24, 11:50 • 83168 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Society

Contact us about advertising