Ukrainian citizens abroad, upon reaching retirement age, will be able to apply for a pension remotely: instructions

Ukrainians who have reached retirement age, including those citizens who are currently abroad, can apply for a pension without personally applying to the Pension Fund. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The following steps are required to apply for a pension remotely:

1) On the Pension Fund of Ukraine's electronic services web portal , select the "Pension Application" tab and read the information on the screen, then click "Login".

2) Next, you need to log in to your personal account, which can be done using a qualified electronic signature (QES).

How to get a QES online and free of charge - see here.

You can also sign in using the Signature action.

3) Next steps after logging in to your account:

3.1) In the section "About pensions", select the "Pension application" tab. Agree to be informed remotely - choose a convenient way to receive notifications to know the status of your application. Click "Continue" and select the type of pension you will receive.

3.2) Fill out the survey questionnaire and check the box that you consent to the transfer and processing of personal data.

3.3) Attach scanned copies of the required documents (you have read the list of documents before submitting the application).

3.4) The full pension application form will appear on the screen - check all the data. If necessary, edit them.

3.5) Click the "Sign and send to Pension Fund" button.

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, the application for a pension will be processed within 10 days, and upon review, the citizen will receive a notification in the manner of your choice (see p. 3.1).

In 2024, according to preliminary calculations, the approximate amount of pension indexation will be 13%. This was announced by First Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daria Marchak during a telethon.