Ukrainian citizens abroad, upon reaching retirement age, will be able to apply for a pension remotely: instructions

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Ukrainian citizens abroad, upon reaching retirement age, will be able to apply for a pension remotely: instructions

Ukrainian citizens abroad, upon reaching retirement age, will be able to apply for a pension remotely: instructions

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 83172 views

Ukrainian pensioners abroad can now apply for a pension online using the Pension Fund's portal and digital authentication, such as "Diia Pidpis".

Ukrainians who have reached retirement age, including those citizens who are currently abroad, can apply for a pension without personally applying to the Pension Fund. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The following steps are required to apply for a pension remotely:

1) On the Pension Fund of Ukraine's electronic services web portal , select the "Pension Application" tab and read the information on the screen, then click "Login".

2) Next, you need to log in to your personal account, which can be done using a qualified electronic signature (QES).

How to get a QES online and free of charge - see here.

You can also sign in using the Signature action.

Ukraine will need $42 billion in international assistance in 2024 - IMF

3) Next steps after logging in to your account:

 3.1) In the section "About pensions", select the "Pension application" tab. Agree to be informed remotely - choose a convenient way to receive notifications to know the status of your application. Click "Continue" and select the type of pension you will receive.

3.2) Fill out the survey questionnaire and check the box that you consent to the transfer and processing of personal data.

3.3) Attach scanned copies of the required documents (you have read the list of documents before submitting the application).

3.4) The full pension application form will appear on the screen - check all the data. If necessary, edit them.

3.5) Click the "Sign and send to Pension Fund" button.

AddendumAddendum

According to the Ministry of Social Policy, the application for a pension will be processed within 10 days, and upon review, the citizen will receive a notification in the manner of your choice  (see p. 3.1).

Recall

In 2024, according to preliminary calculations, the approximate amount of pension indexation will be 13%. This was announced by First Deputy Minister of Social Policy Daria Marchak during a telethon.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyOur people abroad

