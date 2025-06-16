$41.450.04
In Zaporizhzhia, the occupiers damaged an enterprise in the field of fertilizers and crop production: Fedorov explained how the authorities can help

Kyiv • UNN

 1074 views

The Russian attack damaged an enterprise in Zaporizhzhia specializing in fertilizers and crop production. Fedorov spoke about what assistance the authorities can provide.

Another damage to business. In Zaporizhzhia, Russian occupiers struck a commercial enterprise. The head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov, explained what steps the authorities can take to help entrepreneurs in the event of such an attack.

UNN reports with reference to the page of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Details

The morning attack by Russian occupiers, which occurred around 4:00, caused significant damage to an industrial enterprise in the Zaporizhzhia region, which specializes in the production of fertilizers and crop production.

The agricultural enterprise, at most, sold plant protection products and fertilizers for agricultural production

- explained the head of the OVA, Ivan Fedorov.

According to the official, part of the mentioned was "completely destroyed".

Fedorov emphasized that there was no military-military theme at the affected industrial enterprise.

When asked what assistance the state can offer to a commercial and industrial enterprise, the head of the OVA explained the following:

Assistance to civilians; elimination of consequences, clearing of debris to the stage when they will not create a danger to the environment.

If necessary, at the expense of the reserve fund of the region or city, we can provide building materials. Everything that is needed to restore tightness.

But unfortunately, we do not have the opportunity to completely rebuild a commercial enterprise, - the official noted.

Reminder

During the day of June 15, the Russians launched 426 strikes on 14 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the enemy attack on Magdalinivka, a 46-year-old man was injured.

WarEconomy
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
