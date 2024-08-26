In Zaporizhzhia, Russia hits a power facility, a fire broke out - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
During the massive attack, Russian troops hit an energy infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia region. A fire broke out at the site of the attack, and the consequences of the attack are being clarified.
