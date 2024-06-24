In winter, Ukrainians can be given light for 8-10 hours a day if the air temperature is 0°c-MP

In winter, at an air temperature of 0°c, the light may not be turned off for 8-10 hours. If the temperature drops below zero, the deficit will be greater. About it on the air of the day.People's deputy, chairman of the parliamentary subcommittee on energy saving Serhiy Nagornyak said LIVE, reports UNN.

In my opinion, I gave these forecasts earlier, everything will depend on what kind of winter it will be, what temperature conditions will be and will depend on what we will have time to restore before winter, what to build from a new one. And whether there will be new attacks or not. I believe that we will already have about 8-10 hours (of electricity - ed.) a day at a temperature of zero degrees. If the temperature, for example, is -10 degrees, then the deficit will be correspondingly large. These are morning and evening peaks, because we will consume more and there will be more restrictions, Nagornyak said.

Recall

Today, on June 24, hourly power outage schedules are valid all day, and in the evening the volume of restrictions will be increased.