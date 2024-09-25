In Vyshneve, Kyiv region, one neighbor shot another

Police in Kyiv region are establishing the circumstances of the shooting conflict in Vyshneve. As a result of a quarrel between neighbors, one of them shot the other in the leg. This was reported by UNN with reference to the report of the Kyiv Region Police.

"On September 25, at about 6 p.m., the Bucha district police department received a report that in the city of Vyshneve, in one of the courtyards of high-rise buildings, one man was shooting at another," the statement said.

As law enforcement officers preliminarily established at the scene, a dispute broke out between two neighbors, during which one pulled out a gun and shot his opponent in the leg. The victim received a penetrating wound and is currently in the hospital. It is also known that the defendant fired a shot from a registered device for firing rubber bullets.

The offender was detained in accordance with Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

"Investigators have initiated criminal proceedings under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the police said.