In Volyn, the mayor of the city council is suspected of embezzling UAH 6 million on purchases for the Armed Forces

According to the detectives of the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security (BEB) in the Volyn region, the head of one of the city councils and an entrepreneur who facilitated the crime have been notified of suspicion. They are suspected of embezzling public funds by abusing their official position during the purchase of cars for the military, UNN reports with reference to message BEB.

Thus, the investigation established that in May 2023, the city council received a request from the military to purchase two trucks.

The head of the city council, in collusion with a familiar entrepreneur, implemented a scheme to purchase these vehicles at an inflated price. In particular, trucks were purchased for more than 10 million hryvnias, which were allocated from the community budget. However, their real market value was 6 million hryvnias less - the statement reads.

It is noted that law enforcement officers informed the official and the entrepreneur of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement of someone else's property on a particularly large scale by abuse of office, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law).

"The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspects is currently being resolved. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing," the BEB added.

