In Volyn, the mayor of the city council is suspected of embezzling UAH 6 million on purchases for the Armed Forces

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 12960 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 35688 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 49700 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 67299 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 162263 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 180451 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 253989 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111069 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 200707 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62366 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+15°
1.3m/s
72%
746 mm
Popular news

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 30517 views

As a result of enemy shelling, the Kramatorsk railway station was damaged - Ukrzaliznytsia

April 24, 02:45 PM • 16289 views

Freezes are expected in Ukraine: Ukrhydrometcenter warns of damage to trees and plants

April 24, 03:02 PM • 8482 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 21673 views

Strike on Kostyantynivka: 12-year-old girl died fleeing to shelter

06:34 PM • 10366 views
Publications

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 86336 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 253989 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 147045 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 200707 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 151149 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ruslan Kravchenko

Pete Hegseth

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

Kherson Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 21684 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 30526 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 63697 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

April 24, 06:58 AM • 93914 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 58871 views
Actual

Instagram

Sukhoi Su-30

Leopard 2

Facebook

The Washington Post

In Volyn, the mayor of the city council is suspected of embezzling UAH 6 million on purchases for the Armed Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

The mayor of the city council and an entrepreneur are suspected of embezzling public funds on the purchase of cars for the military. They purchased trucks at an inflated price, causing damage to the budget of UAH 6 million.

In Volyn, the mayor of the city council is suspected of embezzling UAH 6 million on purchases for the Armed Forces

According to the detectives of the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security (BEB) in the Volyn region, the head of one of the city councils and an entrepreneur who facilitated the crime have been notified of suspicion. They are suspected of embezzling public funds by abusing their official position during the purchase of cars for the military, UNN reports with reference to message BEB.

Details

Thus, the investigation established that in May 2023, the city council received a request from the military to purchase two trucks. 

The head of the city council, in collusion with a familiar entrepreneur, implemented a scheme to purchase these vehicles at an inflated price. In particular, trucks were purchased for more than 10 million hryvnias, which were allocated from the community budget. However, their real market value was 6 million hryvnias less

- the statement reads.

It is noted that law enforcement officers informed the official and the entrepreneur of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (embezzlement of someone else's property on a particularly large scale by abuse of office, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law).

"The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspects is currently being resolved. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing," the BEB added.

Let us remind you

SBU revealed the embezzlement of UAH 153 million from the Kyiv budget during the construction of the Podilskyi Bridge. Officials of the Kyiv City State Administration artificially inflated the cost of building materials, in particular nets for strengthening supports.

Employees of the UOC-MP organized the underground production of wine: detectives of the BEB seized almost 20,000 liters of alcohol25.03.25, 15:23 • 15533 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Ukraine
Brent
$66.52
Bitcoin
$93,363.70
S&P 500
$5,478.30
Tesla
$256.60
Газ TTF
$33.57
Золото
$3,362.15
Ethereum
$1,760.77