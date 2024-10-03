In Uzhhorod, a driver hit a pedestrian on a crosswalk near the Crystal residential complex

A traffic accident occurred in Uzhhorod near the Crystal residential complex. This was reported by journalist Vitaliy Glagola, according to UNN.

Details

The driver of a car hit a pedestrian with the left side of the car on a pedestrian crossing. Although the car's speed was low, the impact caused the victim to fall to the ground.

Police and medics are working at the scene to provide the necessary assistance. Details of the incident are being investigated.

