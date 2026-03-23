In Ukraine, tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in the morning and evening

Tomorrow, scheduled hourly power outages will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine from 06:00 to 10:00 and from 16:00 to 22:00, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Tomorrow, March 24, power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine from 06:00 to 24:00, and hourly power outage schedules from 06:00 to 10:00 and from 16:00 to 22:00. - the message says.

The company emphasized that the reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian missile and drone attacks.

Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine