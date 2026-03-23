In Ukraine, tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in the morning and evening
Kyiv • UNN
Tomorrow, electricity restrictions will last from 06:00 to 10:00 and from 16:00 to 22:00. The reason for this is the consequences of previous Russian attacks on the energy system.
Tomorrow, scheduled hourly power outages will be in effect in most regions of Ukraine from 06:00 to 10:00 and from 16:00 to 22:00, UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.
Tomorrow, March 24, power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in most regions of Ukraine from 06:00 to 24:00, and hourly power outage schedules from 06:00 to 10:00 and from 16:00 to 22:00.
The company emphasized that the reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian missile and drone attacks.
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine23.03.26, 20:15 • 3366 views