In Ukraine, they plan to simplify the payment of fines for violations of military registration: how

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17298 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108366 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169646 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106853 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343353 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173624 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144904 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196143 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124881 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108161 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38640 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86318 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24185 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12063 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21060 views
07:36 PM • 17298 views

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86377 views

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108366 views

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169646 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21088 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24211 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38682 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47320 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135884 views
In Ukraine, they plan to simplify the payment of fines for violations of military registration: how

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16737 views

Bill No. 12093 will allow Ukrainians to pay fines for violations of military registration online through the "Reserve+" application. A 50% discount is expected when paying the fine and the possibility of updating data without visiting the TCC.

In Ukraine, they plan to simplify the payment of fines for violations of military registration: how

Draft Law No. 12093 proposes to exempt Ukrainians from physically visiting the TCC to pay a fine for violations of military registration. This can be done through the "Reserve+" application. This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko during a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Almost 4 million Ukrainians are users of Reserve+ and it turns out that a common request is the ability to pay the fine without going to the TCC. Some of our users see a mark for violating military registration rules. This is very important because previously, when there was no Reserve+ application, no one had the opportunity to see that such a mark existed, now this opportunity is available. In fact, Law No. 12093 proposes to exempt our citizens from physically visiting the TCC to pay the fine

- said Chernohorenko.

She noted that Draft Law No. 12093 will eliminate bureaucratic obstacles.

For example, a person did not manage to update their data or did not manage to appear at the TCC and such a fine was imposed because the person violated their obligation. Draft Law No. 12093 removes this bureaucratic obstacle and in order not to have to physically go to the TCC, you can do it in a few clicks directly in the application. Moreover, this can be done with a 50% discount. We already have such a practice in the country, these are fines for violating traffic rules. The same practice is being followed here. The first thing you do is pay the fine in the application with a 50% discount and the second is to update your data 

- explained Chernohorenko.

In addition, she noted that Ukrainian citizens abroad can also update their data, pay fines remotely, and not have problems with documents.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted Draft Law No. 12093 in the first reading, which proposes to provide citizens with a 50% discount when paying a fine for untimely clarification of military registration data.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

