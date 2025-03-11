In Ukraine, they plan to simplify the payment of fines for violations of military registration: how
Kyiv • UNN
Bill No. 12093 will allow Ukrainians to pay fines for violations of military registration online through the "Reserve+" application. A 50% discount is expected when paying the fine and the possibility of updating data without visiting the TCC.
Draft Law No. 12093 proposes to exempt Ukrainians from physically visiting the TCC to pay a fine for violations of military registration. This can be done through the "Reserve+" application. This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development and Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko during a telethon, as reported by UNN.
Almost 4 million Ukrainians are users of Reserve+ and it turns out that a common request is the ability to pay the fine without going to the TCC. Some of our users see a mark for violating military registration rules. This is very important because previously, when there was no Reserve+ application, no one had the opportunity to see that such a mark existed, now this opportunity is available. In fact, Law No. 12093 proposes to exempt our citizens from physically visiting the TCC to pay the fine
She noted that Draft Law No. 12093 will eliminate bureaucratic obstacles.
For example, a person did not manage to update their data or did not manage to appear at the TCC and such a fine was imposed because the person violated their obligation. Draft Law No. 12093 removes this bureaucratic obstacle and in order not to have to physically go to the TCC, you can do it in a few clicks directly in the application. Moreover, this can be done with a 50% discount. We already have such a practice in the country, these are fines for violating traffic rules. The same practice is being followed here. The first thing you do is pay the fine in the application with a 50% discount and the second is to update your data
In addition, she noted that Ukrainian citizens abroad can also update their data, pay fines remotely, and not have problems with documents.
Supplement
The Verkhovna Rada adopted Draft Law No. 12093 in the first reading, which proposes to provide citizens with a 50% discount when paying a fine for untimely clarification of military registration data.