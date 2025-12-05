In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on December 6: how many queues will be without electricity

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine throughout the day. As reported by Ukrenergo, on Saturday, 0.5 to 2.5 queues will be without electricity, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, December 6, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian massive missile and drone attacks on energy facilities - the statement says.

The time and scope of the restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 — with a volume of 0.5 to 2.5 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 — for industrial consumers.

Ukrenergo noted that the time and scope of the restrictions may change.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions, over 22,000 consumers without power, schedules around the clock