In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on December 6: how many queues will be without electricity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

On December 6, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine, affecting 0.5 to 2.5 queues. This is due to the consequences of previous Russian attacks on energy facilities.

In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on December 6: how many queues will be without electricity

Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine throughout the day. As reported by Ukrenergo, on Saturday, 0.5 to 2.5 queues will be without electricity, UNN reports.

Tomorrow, December 6, consumption restriction measures will be applied in all regions of Ukraine. The reason for the introduction of restrictions is the consequences of previous Russian massive missile and drone attacks on energy facilities

- the statement says.

The time and scope of the restrictions will be as follows:

• from 00:00 to 23:59 — with a volume of 0.5 to 2.5 queues;

• from 00:00 to 23:59 — for industrial consumers.

Ukrenergo noted that the time and scope of the restrictions may change.

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions, over 22,000 consumers without power, schedules around the clock03.12.25, 10:56 • 3018 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine