In Ukraine, 28 cases of dangerous products have been recorded since the beginning of the year - State Food and Consumer Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

Since the beginning of 2025, 28 types of dangerous non-food products that posed a threat to consumers have been identified in Ukraine. These included toys, chargers, and household electronics, with a total of over 35,000 units seized.

In Ukraine, 28 cases of dangerous products have been recorded since the beginning of the year - State Food and Consumer Service

In the first half of 2025, more than 35,000 units of dangerous non-food products were withdrawn from circulation in Ukraine. 28 types of goods that could pose a threat to consumer health and safety were identified, including toys, chargers, and household electronics. This was reported by the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, writes UNN.

In the first half of 2025, the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection identified 28 types of dangerous non-food products that could pose a risk to consumer health and safety.

- the report says.

Among the goods withdrawn from circulation:

  • 12 types of toys;
    • 8 types of chargers;
      • 8 types of electrical and electronic equipment (table lamps, hair dryer, heater, extension cords).

        All cases of violations are entered into the rapid alert system (RAS), and relevant information is available on the  "Uvaha" portal.

        In total, more than 35,000 units of such products have been withdrawn from the market.

        Every dangerous toy or faulty electrical appliance withdrawn from circulation means saved health or even life. We advise Ukrainians to check goods, because awareness is the best consumer protection.

        - emphasized Andriy Kreitor, Deputy Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

        The State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection emphasizes the need to:

        • check product information in the "Uvaha" database;
          • pay attention to the presence of labeling, instructions, and conformity certificates;
            • report suspicious products to the territorial bodies of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection.

              Over half of water supply facilities in Ukraine violate sanitary standards - State Food and Consumer Service28.08.25, 18:35 • 4163 views

              Olga Rozgon

              SocietyHealth
