In the Ternopil region, a bus and a diesel fuel tanker collided, the truck overturned: details

In the Ternopil region, a bus and a fuel tanker collided, one of the drivers was hospitalized, the GUNP in the region reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The accident occurred on June 16 at about 12:30.

"At the entrance to the village of Velyki Birky, a cargo bus and a Volvo truck with a tanker collided. As a result of the impact, the tanker overturned and fuel began to spill from it," the report said.

Rescuers, as noted, arrived at the scene of the accident in time and prevented diesel from spreading along the highway.

"Medics provided assistance to the truck driver without hospitalization, and the bus driver was taken to the hospital," the police said.

An investigative team worked at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

