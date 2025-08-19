$41.260.08
In the Pokrovsk direction - over a third of all battles: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5570 views

Over the past day, 186 combat engagements took place at the front, more than a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The occupiers launched 2 missile and 78 air strikes, using 5,489 kamikaze drones.

In the Pokrovsk direction - over a third of all battles: map from the General Staff

More than a third of all 186 battles on the front line last day occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

In total, 186 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile and 78 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used four missiles and dropped 162 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5,489 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 5,350 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 86 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, four artillery pieces, and two enemy command posts," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements took place last day. The enemy launched 15 air strikes, dropped 18 guided bombs, and carried out 198 artillery shellings, including eight from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units ten times in the areas of Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Kamyanka, and Ambarn.

In the Kupyansk direction, ten attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Holubivka, Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Moskovka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 26 times, trying to advance in the areas of Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Dibrova, Karpivka, Myrny, and towards the settlements of Stepove, Cherneshchyna, Drobycheve, Yampil.

In the Siversk direction, in the areas of Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and Vyyimka, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops four times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, four combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks in the areas of Poltavka, Rusyniv Yar, Toretsk, and towards the settlement of Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 67 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Dorozhne, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoukrainka, Chunyshine, Volodymyrivka, Dachne, Lysivka, and towards the settlement of Balagan.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 29 times in the areas of Zirka, Vilne Pole, Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Novodarivka, Olhivske, Novopil, Zelene Pole, Maliivka, Shevchenko, and towards Oleksandrogra and Kamyshivakha.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct assault actions last day.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Kamyanske and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, seven combat engagements took place, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of Antonivsky Bridge, the settlement of Dniprovske, and in the area of Bilohrudy Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: almost 900 soldiers and 66 artillery systems per day19.08.25, 07:14 • 2944 views

Julia Shramko

War
