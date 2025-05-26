In the Pokrovsk direction - more than a third of the battles per day: map from the General Staff

$41.500.00
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins
May 25, 03:04 PM • 16481 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 24814 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 175329 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 273935 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 320154 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 188648 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 116797 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 110752 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 75278 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 57779 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 273965 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 320183 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 290811 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 382677 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 461750 views
Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 113508 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 175352 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 60020 views

The second part of "The Devil Wears Prada" is expected to be released on May 1, 2026

May 23, 06:15 PM • 56920 views

Stork Hritzko threw the weakest stork chick out of the nest: what is the condition of the baby

May 23, 05:58 PM • 61211 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - more than a third of the battles per day: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Over the past day, 180 battles took place at the front, a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy was also active in the Novopavlivka and Lyman directions, launching missile and air strikes.

In the Pokrovsk direction - more than a third of the battles per day: map from the General Staff

More than a third of the 180 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also active in the Novopavlivka and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 26, showing a map of hostilities for May 25, UNN writes.

The enemy, using its advantage in manpower, is attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In general, 180 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported in the General Staff.

According to updated information, the invaders launched one missile and 112 air strikes, using 84 missiles and dropping 189 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians involved 3005 kamikaze drones for the attack and carried out 4961 shellings on the positions of our troops and settlements.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one control point for unmanned aerial vehicles and one artillery system of the enemy," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk, Stroivka and Krasne Pershe six times.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were two attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault operations in the areas of Kruglyakivka and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times. He tried to wedge into our defense towards Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Novy Myr and near Hrekivka, Lypove, Torske and in the area of Serebryansky forest.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces stopped six offensive actions of the invaders towards Hryhorivka and near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, ten combat engagements were recorded yesterday in the direction of Predtechyne, Bila Hora and near Chasovoy Yar and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Romanivka, Diliivka and towards Novopasky.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 63 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Kotlyarivka, Malinivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Zvirove, Troitske, Yelizavetivka, Andriivka, Nova Poltavka, Horikhove and towards Novomykolaivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Zorya, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Myrolyubivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Kostyantynopol, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and in the directions of Myrny, Shevchenko, Komar, Zelene Pole and Bahatyr.

There were no combat clashes in the Huliaipil direction yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried five times to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novodanilivka and Stepove.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, there were three futile attempts by the enemy to advance near the settlement of Kozachi Lageri.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the invaders in the Kursk direction. Thus, over the past day, the enemy launched 14 air strikes - dropping 25 guided aerial bombs in the process, carried out 225 shellings, of which 13 - from multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders stopped 26 assault actions of the invaders," the statement reads.

In a day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,000 Russians and destroyed 53 enemy cruise missiles26.05.25, 08:03 • 660 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
