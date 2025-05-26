In the Pokrovsk direction - more than a third of the battles per day: map from the General Staff

More than a third of the 180 battles on the front line last day took place in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also active in the Novopavlivka and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning report on May 26, showing a map of hostilities for May 25, UNN writes.

The enemy, using its advantage in manpower, is attacking our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In general, 180 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - reported in the General Staff.

According to updated information, the invaders launched one missile and 112 air strikes, using 84 missiles and dropping 189 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians involved 3005 kamikaze drones for the attack and carried out 4961 shellings on the positions of our troops and settlements.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one control point for unmanned aerial vehicles and one artillery system of the enemy," the statement reads.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Vovchansk, Stroivka and Krasne Pershe six times.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were two attacks by the invaders yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault operations in the areas of Kruglyakivka and Nova Kruglyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times. He tried to wedge into our defense towards Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Novy Myr and near Hrekivka, Lypove, Torske and in the area of Serebryansky forest.

In the Siversky direction, the Defense Forces stopped six offensive actions of the invaders towards Hryhorivka and near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, ten combat engagements were recorded yesterday in the direction of Predtechyne, Bila Hora and near Chasovoy Yar and Kurdyumivka.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Romanivka, Diliivka and towards Novopasky.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 63 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Kotlyarivka, Malinivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Zvirove, Troitske, Yelizavetivka, Andriivka, Nova Poltavka, Horikhove and towards Novomykolaivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Zorya, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Myrolyubivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Novopil, Kostyantynopol, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and in the directions of Myrny, Shevchenko, Komar, Zelene Pole and Bahatyr.

There were no combat clashes in the Huliaipil direction yesterday.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried five times to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novodanilivka and Stepove.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, there were three futile attempts by the enemy to advance near the settlement of Kozachi Lageri.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn and Polisky directions.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to restrain the invaders in the Kursk direction. Thus, over the past day, the enemy launched 14 air strikes - dropping 25 guided aerial bombs in the process, carried out 225 shellings, of which 13 - from multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders stopped 26 assault actions of the invaders," the statement reads.

In a day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated 1,000 Russians and destroyed 53 enemy cruise missiles