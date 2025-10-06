In the occupied territories of Ukraine, children are being Russified in kindergartens - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
In the occupied territories of Ukraine, kindergartens have introduced "language development" classes where Russian is taught. This displaces Ukrainian words, reports the Center for National Resistance.
In the occupied territories of Ukraine, children have begun to be Russified. In older kindergarten groups, classes on "language development" have been introduced, where Russian is taught and Ukrainian words are displaced. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNR)
Details
It is noted that in the temporarily occupied territories, Russians began to Russify children even in kindergartens. For older groups, mandatory classes on "speech development" were introduced, during which children are taught Russian and Ukrainian words are displaced.
The goal is obvious - to instill Russian pronunciation from an early age to erase traces of Ukrainian identity
"This is part of a deliberate policy that has serious consequences for the future generation," the CNR added.
Recall
Russian occupation administrations received instructions to reduce the use of Ukrainian words in the daily lives of locals. This is part of a broader policy of assimilation and pressure aimed at displacing the Ukrainian language.
