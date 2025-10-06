In the occupied territories of Ukraine, children have begun to be Russified. In older kindergarten groups, classes on "language development" have been introduced, where Russian is taught and Ukrainian words are displaced. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for National Resistance (CNR)

Details

It is noted that in the temporarily occupied territories, Russians began to Russify children even in kindergartens. For older groups, mandatory classes on "speech development" were introduced, during which children are taught Russian and Ukrainian words are displaced.

The goal is obvious - to instill Russian pronunciation from an early age to erase traces of Ukrainian identity - the message says.

"This is part of a deliberate policy that has serious consequences for the future generation," the CNR added.

Recall

Russian occupation administrations received instructions to reduce the use of Ukrainian words in the daily lives of locals. This is part of a broader policy of assimilation and pressure aimed at displacing the Ukrainian language.

