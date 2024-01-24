In the morning, the enemy attacked Sumy region with mortars: three explosions
Russian troops fired mortar shells at Sumy region, resulting in three explosions, reports the Sumy Regional Military Administration.
Details
"In the morning, the Russians fired mortars at the Druzhbivska community. Three explosions were recorded," the RMA reported on Telegram.
