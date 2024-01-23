Russians shelled Sumy region 28 times, five communities came under fire

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112841 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 143045 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139735 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177464 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172113 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284537 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178276 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167288 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148875 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 41457 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 74024 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 33943 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 44353 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64028 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 102348 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284532 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251793 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236880 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262075 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 64058 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 143049 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107345 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107310 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123385 views
Russians shelled Sumy region 28 times, five communities came under fire

Russians shelled Sumy region 28 times, five communities came under fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45209 views

Russian troops shelled Sumy region in Ukraine 28 times, causing 158 explosions. Five settlements were shelled with artillery, mortars, grenade launchers, drones and cluster munitions.

The Russian military fired 28 times at the border of Sumy region on Tuesday, January 23. Residents of five communities came under enemy fire. A total of 158 explosions were heard there. This was reported in the Sumy Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

During the day, Russians fired 28 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region. 158 explosions were recorded. The Yunakivska, Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska, and Sveska communities were shelled.

- said the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Details

According to the regional military administration, the occupiers shelled the region with artillery, mortars, grenade launchers, FPV drones, and dropped several times with UAVs and used cluster munitions. Namely:

Velykopysarivska community: explosive ordnance was dropped by UAV (4 explosions), mortar shelling (24 explosions) and shelling with cluster munitions (6 explosions).

Bilopilska community: mortar shelling (45 explosions), FPV drones (2 explosions), AGS grenade launchers (29 explosions) and artillery (9 explosions) were recorded.

Occupants hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, 4-year-old child among wounded - police23.01.24, 23:35 • 120943 views

Krasnopilska community: the enemy fired from mortars (9 explosions), LPG grenade launchers (4 explosions), artillery (5 explosions), and dropped an explosive ordnance with a UAV (2 explosions). There was also a hit by an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Sveska community: Russians attacked with artillery (2 explosions).

Yunakivska community: mortar shelling (11 explosions) and artillery shelling (5 explosions) were carried out.

Air defense forces shoot down 22 of 44 missiles launched from Russia - clarification from the General Staff23.01.24, 23:19 • 120353 views

Recall

In the morning, the Russian army launched a missile attack on critical infrastructure in Shostka, Sumy region.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

