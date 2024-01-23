Air defense forces shoot down 22 of 44 missiles launched from Russia - clarification from the General Staff

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 33239 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 105716 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134112 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133526 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173974 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170766 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279244 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178112 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167094 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148769 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 44863 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101240 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100827 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 102758 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 60536 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 33262 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279245 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247335 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232513 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257906 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 24856 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134117 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105246 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105282 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121483 views
Actual
Air defense forces shoot down 22 of 44 missiles launched from Russia - clarification from the General Staff

Air defense forces shoot down 22 of 44 missiles launched from Russia - clarification from the General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 120349 views

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 22 of 44 missiles launched from Russian territory. The strikes included various types of missiles and resulted in civilian casualties and infrastructure damage.

During the day, the enemy launched a combined missile strike against Ukraine, using cruise, ballistic, air and anti-aircraft guided missiles. In total, the Russians fired 44 missiles at Ukraine, 22 of which destroyed Ukrainian air defense forces. This is stated  in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, a total of 44 enemy air attack vehicles were recorded: 4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, 8 X-22 missiles, 12 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 5 X-59/X-31 guided missiles. As a result of combat operations, air defense forces and means destroyed: 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 2 X-59 guided missiles.

- the General Staff said in a report for the current day.

Details

In turn, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday carried out 10 strikes on the positions of the occupiers, and destroyed two air defense systems and one enemy control center.

It is noted that the fighters of Ukrainian missile and artillery units were equally effective against the enemy. They struck at the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and destroyed two enemy air defense installations, 9 artillery systems and one Russian electronic warfare station.

21 out of 41 enemy missiles were shot down in the sky over Ukraine, including 15 out of 15 cruise missiles - Zaluzhnyi23.01.24, 09:52 • 26723 views

Optional

According to the General Staff, the enemy also conducted 81 air strikes and fired 39 missile attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks resulted in the deaths and about 100 wounded civilians, including children.

Multistory and private houses, schools, a sports complex and other civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and Kyiv region, Kharkiv and Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovska oblast were destroyed and damaged.

Kharkiv under rocket fire for the third time in a day - Terekhov23.01.24, 22:20 • 33487 views

According to our military, 42 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front on January 23. The Russians attacked in seven directions. In particular:

In the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled an attack near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks near Yampolivka and Torske in Donetsk region and two more near Bilohorivka and Serebryany in Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchyivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 4 attacks near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and another 8 attacks in the areas of Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

Two dead, five wounded: consequences of Russian proxies' shelling of Donetsk region over the last day23.01.24, 10:21 • 26408 views

In the Mariinsky sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the occupants, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation 9 times.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled four attacks south of Chervone, west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy, supported by air power, unsuccessfully tried to regain their lost ground.

Russians attack village in Kherson region: two people killed23.01.24, 18:29 • 28427 views

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive Ukrainian units from footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, the enemy made seven unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops over the last day.

Kherson under occupants' fire: explosions are heard in the city23.01.24, 21:12 • 32062 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

Contact us about advertising