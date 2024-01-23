Air defense forces shoot down 22 of 44 missiles launched from Russia - clarification from the General Staff

During the day, the enemy launched a combined missile strike against Ukraine, using cruise, ballistic, air and anti-aircraft guided missiles. In total, the Russians fired 44 missiles at Ukraine, 22 of which destroyed Ukrainian air defense forces. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to the updated information, a total of 44 enemy air attack vehicles were recorded: 4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles, 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, 8 X-22 missiles, 12 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 5 X-59/X-31 guided missiles. As a result of combat operations, air defense forces and means destroyed: 15 X-101/X-555/X-55 cruise missiles, 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, 2 X-59 guided missiles. - the General Staff said in a report for the current day.

Details

In turn, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday carried out 10 strikes on the positions of the occupiers, and destroyed two air defense systems and one enemy control center.

It is noted that the fighters of Ukrainian missile and artillery units were equally effective against the enemy. They struck at the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and destroyed two enemy air defense installations, 9 artillery systems and one Russian electronic warfare station.

21 out of 41 enemy missiles were shot down in the sky over Ukraine, including 15 out of 15 cruise missiles - Zaluzhnyi

Optional

According to the General Staff, the enemy also conducted 81 air strikes and fired 39 missile attacks from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. Unfortunately, the Russian terrorist attacks resulted in the deaths and about 100 wounded civilians, including children.

Multistory and private houses, schools, a sports complex and other civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and Kyiv region, Kharkiv and Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovska oblast were destroyed and damaged.

Kharkiv under rocket fire for the third time in a day - Terekhov

According to our military, 42 combat engagements took place on the Ukrainian front on January 23. The Russians attacked in seven directions. In particular:

In the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled an attack near Synkivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks near Yampolivka and Torske in Donetsk region and two more near Bilohorivka and Serebryany in Luhansk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchyivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation.

In the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 4 attacks near Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and another 8 attacks in the areas of Pervomayske and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

Two dead, five wounded: consequences of Russian proxies' shelling of Donetsk region over the last day

In the Mariinsky sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region. Here, the occupants, with the support of aviation, unsuccessfully tried to improve the tactical situation 9 times.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled four attacks south of Chervone, west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region, where the enemy, supported by air power, unsuccessfully tried to regain their lost ground.

Russians attack village in Kherson region: two people killed

In the Kherson sector, the enemy does not abandon its intention to drive Ukrainian units from footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River. Thus, the enemy made seven unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops over the last day.

Kherson under occupants' fire: explosions are heard in the city