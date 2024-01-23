Two dead, five wounded: consequences of Russian proxies' shelling of Donetsk region over the last day

In Donetsk region, two civilians were killed and five others were wounded by Russian army shelling over the past day, the head of the Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, one person was killed in Kurakhove, Pokrovsk district, and 21 private houses were damaged. In Avdiivka, sporadic shelling of the city center and industrial area was registered. Krasnohorivka, Zoryane and Pobeda came under fire in the Maryinka TG.

In addition, on the morning of January 22, Russians fired a missile at Kramatorsk, killing one person and injuring two others. 7 high-rise buildings, 3 enterprises and 3 social facilities were damaged.

Russians also fired on the outskirts of Krynytsia in Novodonetsk TG and the territory of Kostiantynivka TG. In the Lyman community, 2 houses in Novoye were damaged in the occupants' attacks, and Torske, Zarichne, Yampil, Ridkodub and Terny came under fire.

As for the Bakhmut district, according to the head of the JMA, an infrastructure facility was damaged in Toretsk due to hostile shelling. In Chasovoyarsk community, 5 private houses and 3 multi-storey buildings were damaged. In Zvanivska community, Pereizne and Verkhnekamianske were shelled, in Soledarska community - Razdolivka and Vasyukivka. In Siversk, a person was wounded, a house was destroyed, and 2 more were damaged.

