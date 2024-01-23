Kharkiv under rocket fire for the third time in a day - Terekhov

For the third time, Kharkiv has come under rocket fire. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, UNN reports.

"Kharkiv is under rocket fire for the third time in a day. There was an explosion. Be careful," Terekhov said.

The information about the explosions was confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"Explosions in Kharkiv. Stay in shelters!" the head of the OVA said.

Russian attack on Kharkiv: 8-year-old girl and her mother among the dead