Occupants hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles, 4-year-old child among wounded - police

The Russian army struck again in Kharkiv. According to the police of Kharkiv region, they used S-300 missiles , among the victims is a 4-year-old child, UNN reports.

Details

On January 23, around 22:00, the Russians shelled Kyiv district of the city for the third time in a day.

Preliminary, they struck with S-300 missiles. Residential buildings, civilian infrastructure, and an educational institution were damaged.

Criminologists, explosives experts and an investigative team are working at the scene. The rubble is being dismantled, and investigators are documenting the consequences of the shelling.

According to law enforcement officials, there are currently 7 victims, including a 4-year-old child. The rubble has been cleared.