In the Lviv region, a relative of a soldier offered a bribe to avoid punishment

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list
02:41 PM • 7598 views

What will be included in the EU's 18th package of sanctions against Russia: a complete list

Exclusive
01:58 PM • 18826 views

Will the NACP follow the trail of Kuzminykh's pharmacies? There are now more than enough grounds for conducting an inspection

Exclusive
01:21 PM • 23189 views

russia is buying up soviet engines around the world to leave ukraine without the ability to repair aircraft - military expert

01:16 PM • 25921 views

EU has proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia: the focus is on the $45 price cap on Russian oil, the "shadow fleet" and banks

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 29064 views

Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it

Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 78538 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 166925 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 121338 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 113204 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 220602 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
38%
754mm
Popular news

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

June 10, 07:28 AM • 50784 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

June 10, 08:07 AM • 55558 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 46375 views

Russia suspected of launching drones from ships towards German military facilities: investigation data

June 10, 09:20 AM • 73494 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 25555 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 220602 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 201193 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 214885 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 200429 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 243641 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Canada

Belarus

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Two members of the BTS group have been discharged from military service: they are preparing new songs and promise to return to the stage "as soon as possible"

01:35 PM • 14437 views

Rare show in the sky on June 11: "Strawberry Moon" will be at its lowest point in years

12:39 PM • 7986 views

In Poland, residents of an apartment building put up a notice asking not to have loud sex

11:04 AM • 26054 views

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

June 10, 08:50 AM • 46833 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

June 10, 07:28 AM • 51216 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Nord Stream 2

The Guardian

MiG-31

YouTube

In the Lviv region, a relative of a soldier offered a bribe to avoid punishment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 958 views

In Lviv, a relative of a soldier was detained for trying to bribe the deputy commander. He offered 5,000 dollars to cover up the case of unauthorized abandonment of the unit.

In the Lviv region, a relative of a soldier offered a bribe to avoid punishment

In Lviv, a relative of a serviceman offered the deputy commander 5,000 dollars in bribe so that he would not take measures regarding the unauthorized abandonment of the unit by the serviceman. Currently, the serviceman has been returned to the unit, and his relative has been declared a suspect. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Offered 5,000 dollars in bribe for unauthorized abandonment of the unit without consequences. In Lviv, the police detained a relative of a serviceman. The latter tried to negotiate with the deputy commander so that he would not take any measures regarding his brother

 - the message says.

Law enforcement officers add that "the detainee has been declared a suspect, and the serviceman has been returned to the military unit".

The Rada was recommended to adopt amendments to the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code regarding exemption from liability for desertion and unauthorized abandonment of a military unit06.06.25, 14:35 • 2280 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Lviv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9