In the Lviv region, a relative of a soldier offered a bribe to avoid punishment

In Lviv, a relative of a serviceman offered the deputy commander 5,000 dollars in bribe so that he would not take measures regarding the unauthorized abandonment of the unit by the serviceman. Currently, the serviceman has been returned to the unit, and his relative has been declared a suspect. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

Offered 5,000 dollars in bribe for unauthorized abandonment of the unit without consequences. In Lviv, the police detained a relative of a serviceman. The latter tried to negotiate with the deputy commander so that he would not take any measures regarding his brother - the message says.

Law enforcement officers add that "the detainee has been declared a suspect, and the serviceman has been returned to the military unit".

