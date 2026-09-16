In the Leningrad region, a 30-liter limit per refueling is being introduced due to a gasoline shortage

In Russia's Leningrad Region, amid a fuel shortage, a uniform limit is being introduced: no more than 30 liters of gasoline per refueling. The restriction will remain in effect until October 1, the region's governor, Alexander Drozdenko, said, according to UNN.

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According to him, the situation with AI-92 gasoline is gradually stabilizing, while less AI-95 than usual remains available on the market. At the same time, the authorities are currently not reporting any disruptions in diesel fuel supplies.

In St. Petersburg, 2-kilometer queues formed at gas stations due to a fuel shortage

About 20% of small and privately owned gas stations in the region have already suspended operations because they are unable to purchase the necessary volumes of fuel on the exchange.

Authorities are preparing additional restrictions

Oil companies proposed setting a uniform limit at all gas stations – 30 liters per refueling. This is a temporary measure, until October 1 – Drozdenko said.

The authorities have so far rejected the introduction of coupons and QR codes for the population. The "even-odd" system also remains in reserve, under which the possibility of refueling would depend on certain days. Medical and fire-service vehicles, school buses, and emergency services will be refueled without waiting in line.

A new wave of fuel problems in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region began after an attack at the end of August on the Kirishi Oil Refinery – one of the largest in Russia. The facility halted operations on September 2.

After attacks by Ukrainian UAVs on oil refineries, gasoline production in russia fell to 70% of total demand - media