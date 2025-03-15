In the center of Moscow, a BMW driver crashed into a stop with people: there are victims
Kyiv • UNN
In Moscow, a drunk BMW driver rammed a crowd at a bus stop, injuring five people, including two minor girls. The driver was detained for medical examination.
In the center of Moscow, a car rammed into a crowd of people at a bus stop. According to preliminary data, five people were injured, reports UNN with reference to Russian Telegram channels.
According to SHOT, two cars collided on Kozhevnicheskaya Street today around eight in the evening. One of them crashed into a stop with people and overturned. According to preliminary data, five people were injured. Emergency services are working at the scene.
Let's add
Later it became known that two people were hospitalized and three more are now being examined by an ambulance at the scene of the accident in Moscow.
According to SHOT, the driver of the BMW that crashed into the crowd is in an inadequate condition. He is being unblocked from the car and will be sent for a medical examination.
The driver of the BMW who rammed into a crowd of people in the center of Moscow was preliminarily drunk. Among the victims are two minors: two 15-year-old girls. They are currently in an ambulance.