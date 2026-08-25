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In Ternopil, a group of people attacked a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center vehicle: military personnel sustained bodily injuries, and police are identifying those involved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

In Ternopil, on August 25, people struck an official vehicle and injured Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center employees. Police are identifying the participants, assessing the damage, and establishing the circumstances.

In Ternopil, a group of people attacked a Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center vehicle: military personnel sustained bodily injuries, and police are identifying those involved

In Ternopil, while identifying individuals who may be evading their military duty, a conflict broke out between representatives of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center and local residents. According to the police, a group of people attacked a vehicle belonging to military personnel, employees of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center sustained bodily injuries, and the circumstances of the incident and those involved are being established, reports UNN.

Details 

The incident occurred on August 25 at around 8:00 p.m. in Ternopil, on Lesia Kurbasa Street.

During a conversation with one of the men, citizens began approaching the official vehicle. They started hitting the vehicle and got into an argument with the military personnel. As a result of the incident, employees of the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center sustained bodily injuries.

To stabilize the situation, an investigative and operational team and additional police units arrived at the scene. Law enforcement officers ended the conflict.

The police are currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident, identifying those involved in the conflict, as well as determining the damage caused and the nature of the victims’ bodily injuries.

Based on the results of the investigation, a decision will be made on whether to enter information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations and provide a legal classification of the actions of all participants in the incident.

The police called on citizens to refrain from any manifestations of aggression and unlawful actions. All conflict situations must be resolved exclusively within the legal framework.

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Antonina Tumanova

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