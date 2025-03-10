In Sumy, vandals desecrated a military grave: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
At the cemetery in Sumy, unknown individuals damaged the grave of a fallen serviceman and the national flag. The police have opened a criminal investigation.
The police are investigating the desecration of a soldier's grave in Sumy. The law enforcement officers also established that the national flag was damaged. This is reported by the police of the Sumy region, writes UNN.
Details
The incident was reported to the police by the wife of the deceased, who discovered the disappearance of memorial items from the burial site in the morning. In addition, law enforcement officers established that the national flag of Ukraine was damaged.
Based on this fact, the police opened a criminal proceeding under Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (desecration of a grave).
Law enforcement officers urge citizens who have any information about the circumstances of the crime or individuals involved in it to report to the nearest police station or call 102.
The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officers are conducting operational-search activities to identify those involved in the crime.
Recall
At the end of February, unknown individuals splashed paint on the memorial plaque of the deceased soldier Yevgeny Loginov. The police initiated a criminal proceeding under the article "Hooliganism."