In Russia, a nuclear engineer received 18 years in prison for a financial donation

A scientist from Russia has been convicted on charges of "state treason" and "facilitating terrorist activities." This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

In Russia, Ruslan Shadiyev, who worked as a 1st category research engineer at the Russian Federal Nuclear Center in Sarov, Nizhny Novgorod region, has been convicted.

According to the Russian investigation, the Russian engineer transferred about 1.2 thousand rubles from his crypto wallet to the "Freedom of Russia" Legion and the "Russian Volunteer Corps," which are fighting on the side of Ukraine as part of the forces countering Russian aggression. The Russian investigation also accused Shadiyev of transferring funds to the "Go Forest" project. The latter helped avoid conscription into the Russian Armed Forces.

Shadiyev, according to Russian media, stated that he himself thought he was helping people who were in a difficult life situation.

Addition

Shadiyev's case is part of a general trend of increasing sentences in Russia under articles on "state treason" and "espionage."

In the first six months of 2025, 224 sentences were handed down in Russia in such cases (data from the analytical center of Kyrylo Parubets). 76% (177 people), i.e., the vast majority of the accused, were convicted under the article on state treason. In 2024, the share of this category was 68%.

Recall

A Russian court in St. Petersburg sentenced 19-year-old Daria Kozyreva to two years and eight months in prison for condemning the war against Ukraine. She was found guilty of repeated "discrediting" of the Russian army through protest actions.