Exclusive
01:46 PM • 12373 views
"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
12:14 PM • 24235 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 24753 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
October 8, 10:08 AM • 25901 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
October 8, 09:05 AM • 23868 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
October 8, 08:55 AM • 21294 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
October 8, 07:23 AM • 19316 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 21762 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19606 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17766 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
In Russia, a nuclear engineer received 18 years in prison for a financial donation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 944 views

Ruslan Shadiyev, a research engineer at a Russian nuclear center, was sentenced to a long prison term for treason. He transferred funds to the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps, and the 'Go Through the Forest' project.

A scientist from Russia has been convicted on charges of "state treason" and "facilitating terrorist activities." This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

In Russia, Ruslan Shadiyev, who worked as a 1st category research engineer at the Russian Federal Nuclear Center in Sarov, Nizhny Novgorod region, has been convicted.

According to the Russian investigation, the Russian engineer transferred about 1.2 thousand rubles from his crypto wallet to the "Freedom of Russia" Legion and the "Russian Volunteer Corps," which are fighting on the side of Ukraine as part of the forces countering Russian aggression. The Russian investigation also accused Shadiyev of transferring funds to the "Go Forest" project. The latter helped avoid conscription into the Russian Armed Forces.

Shadiyev, according to Russian media, stated that he himself thought he was helping people who were in a difficult life situation.

Addition

Shadiyev's case is part of a general trend of increasing sentences in Russia under articles on "state treason" and "espionage."

In the first six months of 2025, 224 sentences were handed down in Russia in such cases (data from the analytical center of Kyrylo Parubets). 76% (177 people), i.e., the vast majority of the accused, were convicted under the article on state treason. In 2024, the share of this category was 68%.

Recall

A Russian court in St. Petersburg sentenced 19-year-old Daria Kozyreva to two years and eight months in prison for condemning the war against Ukraine. She was found guilty of repeated "discrediting" of the Russian army through protest actions.

Ihor Telezhnikov

