In Russia, a drone attacked Armavir in the morning, where a Russian radar is located

The governor of the Krasnodar Territory, Veniamin Kondratiev, announced the UAV attack on the morning of May 29. According to him, Russian air defense shot down the drone over Armavir. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kondratiev's post on Telegram.

Details

According to the governor, the Russian military again allegedly prevented an attempted attack on the territory of the Krasnodar region this morning. Over Armavir, Russian air defense forces allegedly destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties or damage. Special services are currently searching for the UAV crash site.

Earlier, it was reported that a drone from the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine had hit a Voronezh DM radar station located in the village of Deep in the Krasnodar region. It was attacked on May 23, which resulted in a fire on the territory of the facility.

DIU drone sets new range record, attacking Russian radar station 1800 km away - source

Sources of UNN also reported that on the night of May 19, the SBU, together with the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , attacked the Russian military airfield of Kushchevsk and the Slavyansk refinery in the Krasnodar region of Russia.

Dozens of different aircraft were at the airport, attacking Ukrainian positions at the front: Su-34, Su-25, Su-27, MiG-29.

Russia claims to have shot down a drone and 7 shells in Belgorod region at night