Russia claims to have shot down a drone and 7 shells in Belgorod region at night

Russia's Defense Ministry claims that air defense destroyed a drone and seven Grad missiles over the Belgorod region on the night of May 29, UNN reports citing a Russian Federation post on Telegram.

The Russian Defense Ministry says that an attempted attack using an unmanned aerial vehicle and a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher system on targets in Russia was allegedly foiled overnight.

The ministry said that Russian air defense allegedly destroyed one UAV and seven Grad MLRS missiles over the territory of the Belgorod region.

At least one unit was damaged in a drone attack on May 19 at the Slaviansk oil refinery in Russia .