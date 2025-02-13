In Prykarpattia region, girls tried to give alcohol to a cat - police are investigating

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, two girls abused a cat - first, they tried to get it drunk with alcohol. The video of the abuse appeared on the Internet, and law enforcement officers began an investigation, UNN reports, citing the Ivano-Frankivsk regional police.

Details

In the video posted on social media, the girls are holding a cat and trying to get it drunk, probably with alcohol.

"The law enforcement officers of the Ivano-Frankivsk District Police Department immediately registered the incident and are conducting an investigation," the statement said.

The police are currently identifying the persons involved in the offense and bringing them to justice.

Recall

A 35-year-old man in the Lviv region is suspected of killing his fellow villager's dog with a stick and hiding the body in the bushes.