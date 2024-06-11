A skirmish took place in Odesa between employees of the "ambulance" and the military commissariat. The TCC reacted

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 23804 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133309 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138680 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 228967 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168428 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162093 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146907 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214739 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112821 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201506 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101916 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 51511 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 60276 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102524 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 87242 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 228967 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214739 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201506 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227743 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215226 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 87242 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102524 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156487 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155346 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159205 views
Actual
A skirmish took place in Odesa between employees of the "ambulance" and the military commissariat. The TCC reacted

A skirmish took place in Odesa between employees of the "ambulance" and the military commissariat. The TCC reacted

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18712 views

In Odessa, there was a clash between military personnel from the shopping center and ambulance workers after the military refused to release paramedics from the building of the recruitment center, where doctors arrived on the call.

In Odesa, there was a clash between employees of the local TCC and "ambulance" workers. The military did not want to release the paramedics who had arrived there on call from the building of the Military Commissariat. Local Telegram channels write about it, UNN reports.

Details 

On the network, locals say that the driver of the "ambulance" went to the TCC to update the data, in accordance with the law. When the man was refused to be released from the assembly center, he became ill, and medical teams were called to the TCC.

However, according to the local media, the doctors who wanted to hospitalize the man also refused to let him out of the premises of the TCC. A video of medics gathering for a protest near the building of the Kyiv RTCC and the Odesa JV also appeared online. The verbal altercation between the military and medics gradually turned into a fight.

Death of a man after epileptic seizures after visiting a shopping center in Zhytomyr region: new details reported09.06.24, 10:08 • 23440 views

Many videos show ambulance workers fighting with men in military uniform. You can also see how the man sprayed the doctor in the face with a can.

According to local mass media, TCC employees eventually released the medics and the ambulance driver after a protest organized by paramedics.

Position of TCC

Against the background of the resonance that rose in the media in the regional shopping center and joint venture of the Odessa region asked not to spread disinformation.

Now information is actively spreading about the situation around the violation of public order in the adjacent territory of the Kiev RTCC and the Odessa joint venture.  We inform the media and the public about the joint implementation of urgent measures with law enforcement agencies to establish the detailed circumstances of the events

- stated in the statement of the TCC.

The shopping center commented on the” detention " of a guy with heart defects and oligophrenia in Odessa01.06.24, 15:47 • 46978 views

They also assured that detailed information about the circumstances of the incident will be proved additionally in the near future.

Recall

In Kyiv, a man hit one of the servicemen at the request of the TCC to provide military registration documents for verification.The attacker was detained by the police, who later found out that the man is a former soldier who voluntarily left the area in the spring of last year.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising