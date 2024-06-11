A skirmish took place in Odesa between employees of the "ambulance" and the military commissariat. The TCC reacted

In Odesa, there was a clash between employees of the local TCC and "ambulance" workers. The military did not want to release the paramedics who had arrived there on call from the building of the Military Commissariat. Local Telegram channels write about it, UNN reports.



On the network, locals say that the driver of the "ambulance" went to the TCC to update the data, in accordance with the law. When the man was refused to be released from the assembly center, he became ill, and medical teams were called to the TCC.

However, according to the local media, the doctors who wanted to hospitalize the man also refused to let him out of the premises of the TCC. A video of medics gathering for a protest near the building of the Kyiv RTCC and the Odesa JV also appeared online. The verbal altercation between the military and medics gradually turned into a fight.

Many videos show ambulance workers fighting with men in military uniform. You can also see how the man sprayed the doctor in the face with a can.

According to local mass media, TCC employees eventually released the medics and the ambulance driver after a protest organized by paramedics.

Position of TCC

Against the background of the resonance that rose in the media in the regional shopping center and joint venture of the Odessa region asked not to spread disinformation.

Now information is actively spreading about the situation around the violation of public order in the adjacent territory of the Kiev RTCC and the Odessa joint venture. We inform the media and the public about the joint implementation of urgent measures with law enforcement agencies to establish the detailed circumstances of the events - stated in the statement of the TCC.

They also assured that detailed information about the circumstances of the incident will be proved additionally in the near future.

