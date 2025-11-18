In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted

In Odesa, an unknown man tied a woman to a bench for littering. This was reported by Odesa police spokeswoman Lyubov Hordiievska to a UNN journalist.

Details

In Odesa, a report was received on the 102 hotline that an unknown woman was behaving inappropriately, littering and bothering passers-by on the street, and also threatening to break windows.

Patrol police officers were dispatched to this call, and when they arrived, the woman was tied up. The applicant was on the scene. She confirmed that the woman was rowdy and an unknown man, a passer-by, tied her to a bench with tape. - said Odesa police spokeswoman Lyubov Hordiievska.

The woman was taken to the district police department and did not need medical assistance. She did not write a statement about being tied up; instead, she apologized for her behavior.

Currently, district police officers are dealing with these materials; they will identify the unknown man who tied up the woman.