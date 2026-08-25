In Mykolaiv region, a hospital director was suspected of causing losses to the budget amounting to more than UAH 15 million

In Mykolaiv region, the head of one of the hospitals was notified of suspicion of official negligence. According to the investigation, the medical facility received budget funds for medical services for which it did not have the necessary equipment or specialists. The damages to the state budget exceeded UAH 15 million. The Prosecutor General’s Office reports this, UNN reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the head of one of the hospitals in Mykolaiv region was notified of suspicion of official negligence resulting in grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) – the post says.

According to the investigation, during 2023–2025, the hospital concluded a number of agreements with the National Health Service of Ukraine במסגרת the Medical Guarantees Program. They provided for financing various types of medical care for adults and children. At the same time, according to the investigation, the medical facility did not have the necessary equipment or the relevant specialists to perform such procedures.

However, information about the provision of medical services that the facility could not actually provide in the stated volume and in accordance with the specified conditions was entered into the electronic healthcare system. On the basis of this information, the National Health Service of Ukraine transferred budget funds to the medical facility for services whose provision had not been properly ensured – the post says.

As a result, due to the hospital head’s improper performance of official duties, the state budget suffered damages amounting to more than UAH 15 million.

We remind you

Officials at hospitals in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Sumy regions inflated equipment prices through individual entrepreneurs. Budget losses from the corruption scheme exceeded UAH 5.6 million.