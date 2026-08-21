In Lviv, two BMWs hit a father and his 8-year-old daughter - investigation launched
Kyiv • UNN
In Lviv, two BMW drivers hit a father and an 8-year-old girl at a crosswalk. The victims are in intensive care, the drivers were sober, and an investigation is underway.
In Lviv, two BMWs hit a father and child; an investigation has been launched, the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported on Friday, UNN writes.
Details
The road accident, as reported, occurred yesterday at around 8:00 p.m. in Lviv, at the intersection of Kulchytska and Vyhovskoho streets.
According to preliminary data, a 22-year-old resident of the Yavoriv district driving a BMW hit an 8-year-old girl who was crossing the road together with her father at a pedestrian crossing. At the same time, at the same crossing, the driver of another BMW, a 21-year-old Lviv resident, hit the girl’s 36-year-old father
Preliminarily, as noted by the prosecutor’s office, it was established that "the man and child were crossing the road when the traffic light was signaling that crossing was prohibited." "The examination showed that the drivers were sober. To establish the speed at which the vehicles were traveling, the relevant automotive technical examinations will be ordered as part of the pretrial investigation," the statement reads.
At present, as reported, the injured parties are in intensive care with serious injuries.
Under the procedural guidance of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, information has been entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations regarding a violation of road traffic safety rules that caused serious bodily injuries to the victims.
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