Drunk driver in a VAZ crashed into an oncoming minibus, three dead: reportedly, the On the Shield car was involved in the accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25546 views

A drunk driver in a VAZ car crashed into an oncoming minibus near Lviv, killing three people and injuring three others. Reportedly, the On the Shield car was involved in the accident.

Drunk driver in a VAZ crashed into an oncoming minibus, three dead: reportedly, the On the Shield car was involved in the accident

An accident on the Ternopil-Lviv highway killed three people and injured three others when a drunk driver of a VAZ crashed into a minibus in the oncoming lane, the Lviv regional police reported.

Details

The traffic accident occurred on February 26, around 04.40, on the Ternopil-Lviv highway near the village of Slovita, Lviv district.

According to local media and social media, a VAZ collided with a Mercedes-Benz "Evacuation of the Dead on the Shield" vehicle.

As law enforcement officers have previously established, the 21-year-old driver of a VAZ 2109 lost control, drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 313 minibus driven by a 41-year-old Lviv resident.

The driver of the car and his 24-year-old passenger reportedly died at the scene of the accident. Another passenger of the VAZ 2109, a 28-year-old resident of Kirovograd Oblast, was injured and died in an ambulance despite the efforts of paramedics. In addition, the driver of the minibus, his 38-year-old passenger and a 41-year-old passenger of the car were reportedly injured and taken to a medical facility.

"It was established that the driver of the VAZ 2109 was in a state of intoxication," the statement said.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles in a state of intoxication, which caused the death of several persons).

Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergencies
Ternopil
Kropyvnytskyi
Lviv
