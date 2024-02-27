Drunk driver in a VAZ crashed into an oncoming minibus, three dead: reportedly, the On the Shield car was involved in the accident

An accident on the Ternopil-Lviv highway killed three people and injured three others when a drunk driver of a VAZ crashed into a minibus in the oncoming lane, the Lviv regional police reported.

Details

The traffic accident occurred on February 26, around 04.40, on the Ternopil-Lviv highway near the village of Slovita, Lviv district.

According to local media and social media, a VAZ collided with a Mercedes-Benz "Evacuation of the Dead on the Shield" vehicle.

As law enforcement officers have previously established, the 21-year-old driver of a VAZ 2109 lost control, drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 313 minibus driven by a 41-year-old Lviv resident.

The driver of the car and his 24-year-old passenger reportedly died at the scene of the accident. Another passenger of the VAZ 2109, a 28-year-old resident of Kirovograd Oblast, was injured and died in an ambulance despite the efforts of paramedics. In addition, the driver of the minibus, his 38-year-old passenger and a 41-year-old passenger of the car were reportedly injured and taken to a medical facility.

"It was established that the driver of the VAZ 2109 was in a state of intoxication," the statement said.

Criminal proceedings were opened under Part 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles in a state of intoxication, which caused the death of several persons).

Law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

