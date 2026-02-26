In Lviv, 27 children and 11 adults have already contracted an intestinal infection after visiting an entertainment center; norovirus has been detected

In Lviv, 38 people, including 27 children, have been diagnosed with an intestinal infection after visiting an entertainment center in Lviv; norovirus has been detected in some of the patients, the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on February 26, writes UNN.

Details

"In Lviv, 38 cases of acute intestinal infection have been registered, associated with an outbreak in one of the city's entertainment centers. Among the sick, 27 are children," the center reported.

36 patients, as indicated, are undergoing inpatient treatment, and 2 more people are being treated on an outpatient basis. The condition of the patients was assessed as "mostly moderate."

"Norovirus was detected in 9 patients based on the results of laboratory tests," the CDC reported.

Specialists, as noted, "are conducting an epidemiological investigation; establishing the possible source of infection and factors of its transmission; carrying out laboratory tests of samples from the outbreak site and from the facility's staff."

After receiving additional laboratory test results, the information is to be updated.

