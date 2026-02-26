$43.240.02
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 24182 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
08:55 AM • 19711 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 35054 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 50372 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 44837 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 47878 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 29283 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 21012 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 55533 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
In Lviv, 27 children and 11 adults have already contracted an intestinal infection after visiting an entertainment center; norovirus has been detected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

In Lviv, 38 cases of acute intestinal infection have been recorded, 27 of which are children. 36 patients have been hospitalized, and norovirus has been detected in 9 of them.

In Lviv, 27 children and 11 adults have already contracted an intestinal infection after visiting an entertainment center; norovirus has been detected

In Lviv, 38 people, including 27 children, have been diagnosed with an intestinal infection after visiting an entertainment center in Lviv; norovirus has been detected in some of the patients, the Lviv Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported on February 26, writes UNN.

Details

"In Lviv, 38 cases of acute intestinal infection have been registered, associated with an outbreak in one of the city's entertainment centers. Among the sick, 27 are children," the center reported.

36 patients, as indicated, are undergoing inpatient treatment, and 2 more people are being treated on an outpatient basis. The condition of the patients was assessed as "mostly moderate."

"Norovirus was detected in 9 patients based on the results of laboratory tests," the CDC reported.

Specialists, as noted, "are conducting an epidemiological investigation; establishing the possible source of infection and factors of its transmission; carrying out laboratory tests of samples from the outbreak site and from the facility's staff."

After receiving additional laboratory test results, the information is to be updated.

Mass poisoning of children in Lviv after visiting an entertainment center24.02.26, 15:33 • 3170 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth
Lviv