In Kyiv, there are already at least 99 victims as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

In Kyiv, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, 14 people are known to have died and at least 99 have already been injured, but there is information that there may already be more - 104, being checked, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Currently, 99 victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv are known for sure. 59 - hospitalized. At the same time, information is received that 104 victims have already been recorded. We are checking - Tkachenko wrote.

According to him, rescue operations are still ongoing at the sites, and people continue to seek help. "Unfortunately, the number of victims may increase," he said.

"As for the dead - as of now 14, but the rubble is being cleared, in particular at the site of the destroyed by the Russians entrance of a multi-storey building in the Solomyanskyi district," Tkachenko said.

