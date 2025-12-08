$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
05:26 PM • 274 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM • 8666 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 13307 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 19864 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 24534 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 25023 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 16733 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 27327 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM • 13582 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
December 8, 10:00 AM • 13660 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
86%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian troops attacked Fastiv in Kyiv region with drones: consequences shownPhotoDecember 8, 07:35 AM • 10396 views
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MPDecember 8, 08:22 AM • 21531 views
Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"December 8, 09:07 AM • 7834 views
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"December 8, 09:29 AM • 18966 views
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known02:17 PM • 7058 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 3400 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 24535 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 25023 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 27328 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 34355 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Donetsk Oblast
London
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 2334 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 34355 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 54381 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 64642 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 65415 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
The Guardian

In Kyiv, scandalous plastic surgeon Bebikh was served with a notice of suspicion: improper performance of duties leading to grave consequences – media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

Employees of the National Police of Ukraine served a notice of suspicion to plastic surgeon Oleksandr Bebikh under Article 140 Part 1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Criminal proceedings were initiated based on a patient's complaint regarding the improper performance of professional duties, which led to grave consequences.

In Kyiv, scandalous plastic surgeon Bebikh was served with a notice of suspicion: improper performance of duties leading to grave consequences – media

According to sources in law enforcement, last week, employees of the National Police of Ukraine served a notice of suspicion under Article 140, Part 1 of the Criminal Code to plastic surgeon Oleksandr Bebykh. Previously, he had been accused of unprofessionalism and even drug abuse, UNN reports, citing Ukrainian News.

The criminal proceedings were initiated based on a complaint from one of the patients. Judging by the qualification, it concerns improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker, which led to serious consequences for the patient.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to five years, or correctional labor for up to two years, or restriction of liberty for up to two years, or imprisonment for the same term.

Oleksandr Bebykh is a doctor at one of the premium-segment plastic surgery clinics located in the center of Kyiv. He is called an expert in body sculpting and reconstruction, with more than 4000 plastic surgeries to his credit.

After a promotional interview with blogger Ksenia Mishina, he received dozens of negative comments: users began to share stories about unsuccessful operations, the doctor's concealment and disregard of complications after interventions, rude attitude, and his professional negligence.

The surgeon was even accused of drug addiction: allegedly, patients saw him in an agitated and inadequate state right during the appointment. These rumors were amplified by Oleksandr Bebykh's romantic relationship with Violetta Zainulina-Weissman. According to media reports, the woman had repeatedly had problems with the law due to prostitution and drug use.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Mishina Ksenia
Life imprisonment
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv