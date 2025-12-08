In Kyiv, scandalous plastic surgeon Bebikh was served with a notice of suspicion: improper performance of duties leading to grave consequences – media

According to sources in law enforcement, last week, employees of the National Police of Ukraine served a notice of suspicion under Article 140, Part 1 of the Criminal Code to plastic surgeon Oleksandr Bebykh. Previously, he had been accused of unprofessionalism and even drug abuse, UNN reports, citing Ukrainian News.

The criminal proceedings were initiated based on a complaint from one of the patients. Judging by the qualification, it concerns improper performance of professional duties by a medical worker, which led to serious consequences for the patient.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to five years, or correctional labor for up to two years, or restriction of liberty for up to two years, or imprisonment for the same term.

Oleksandr Bebykh is a doctor at one of the premium-segment plastic surgery clinics located in the center of Kyiv. He is called an expert in body sculpting and reconstruction, with more than 4000 plastic surgeries to his credit.

After a promotional interview with blogger Ksenia Mishina, he received dozens of negative comments: users began to share stories about unsuccessful operations, the doctor's concealment and disregard of complications after interventions, rude attitude, and his professional negligence.

The surgeon was even accused of drug addiction: allegedly, patients saw him in an agitated and inadequate state right during the appointment. These rumors were amplified by Oleksandr Bebykh's romantic relationship with Violetta Zainulina-Weissman. According to media reports, the woman had repeatedly had problems with the law due to prostitution and drug use.