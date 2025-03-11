In Kyiv region, a night attack by the Russian Federation affected two districts: what was damaged and what are the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the attack by Russian drones in the Boryspil district, 7 houses and 2 cars were damaged, there are no casualties among the population.
Kyiv region was subjected to another attack by the Russian Federation at night with drones, air defense forces were active. Due to the attack by the Russian Federation, 7 houses and 2 cars were damaged in the Boryspil district, grass was burning, and the fires have already been extinguished. This was reported by the acting head of the Kyiv RSA Mykola Kalashnyk on Tuesday in Telegram, UNN writes.
Details
"Another night attack by enemy UAVs on Kyiv region. Air defense forces were active in the region. Enemy targets were shot down. There are no casualties among the population. No hits on critical infrastructure facilities were allowed," Kalashnyk wrote.
"In the Boryspil district, 7 private houses and two cars were damaged by debris from downed enemy targets. Windows were shattered, facades and roofs were damaged," Kalashnyk noted.
According to him, also in the Boryspil and Obukhiv districts, as a result of the enemy attack, fires broke out in the grass cover. The fires have been extinguished.
