In Kyiv, officials of a state institute are suspected of a scheme to evade mobilization and justify Russia's armed aggression

In Kyiv, three leaders of the State Research and Design Institute of Urban Planning were notified of suspicion. According to the investigation, they organized a scheme of fictitious employment of men to obtain a deferral from mobilization, and also justified Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office notified three leaders of the State Research and Design Institute of Urban Planning of suspicion. - the post says.

According to the investigation, they fictitiously employed men for a mobilization deferral for $4,000. In fact, the person did not work but received documents for booking.

The director of the institute and his first deputy managed the process and ensured the processing of military documents, while the accountant accrued salaries to "employees," creating the appearance of real work. The scheme has been operating since at least August 2025.

It was separately established that the institute's leaders, in private conversations, justified Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, presenting it as an "internal conflict." Their actions were qualified as an attempt to obstruct the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 15, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and the institute's leaders were also charged with justifying Russia's aggression (Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - the post says.

Recall

A scheme of fictitious employment was discovered in the main military hospital, where about UAH 2.6 million was embezzled. The organizer of the scheme withdrew funds from the cards of fictitiously employed persons.