In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations

Official sales of New Year's trees will start in the capital on December 4. The city will open 141 legal locations for the sale of certified trees, and entrepreneurs are encouraged to join the organization of holiday fairs. This was reported by the Department of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development of the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Locations in all districts of the capital

In Kyiv, the installation of Christmas tree sites will take place on December 1-3, and from December 4 to December 31, the fairs will operate in full mode.

141 official points have been designated for the sale of Christmas trees in the capital. Locations will be opened in every district, including Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Obolonskyi, Pecherskyi, Podilskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Solomianskyi, and Shevchenkivskyi. The points will be located near markets, shopping centers, metro stations, at intersections, and in residential areas.

Holosiivskyi district:

intersection of Volodymyro-Lybidskoi and Antonovycha streets;

st. Stepan Rudnytskyi, 6A;

Vasylkivska Street, 8

Ruslana Luzhevskoho Lane, 1 (location 1);

Ruslana Luzhevskoho Lane, 1 (location 2);

Liatoshynskoho Street, 14 (near the Teremky-2 market complex);

Akademika Hlushkova Avenue, 16-16/7;

Akademika Hlushkova Avenue, 31A;

Metrologichna Street, 19;

Akademika Zabolotnoho Street, 48A (opposite the Feofaniivskyi shopping area);

Feodosiivska Street, Dniprovske Highway;

Kiltseva Road, 1 (entrance to the Respublika shopping center).

Darnytskyi district:

Arkhitektora Verbytskoho Street, 16;

Bratstva Tarasivtsiv Street, 9;

Yelyzavety Chavdar Street, 1;

Yelyzavety Chavdar Street, 13;

Zdolbunivska Street, 2;

Mykhaila Drahomanova Street, 14;

Oleny Pchilky Street, 2;

intersection of Troshchanetska and Arkhitektora Verbytskoho streets (near Troshchanetska Street);

Sribnokilska Street, 13;

Yaltynska Street, 5A;

Yaltynska Street, 5B;

intersection of Revutskoho and Vyshniakivska streets;

Oleksandra Myshuhy Street, 2;

intersection of Anna Akhmatova Street and Petra Hryhorenka Avenue;

intersection of Urlivska and Anna Akhmatova streets;

Petra Hryhorenka Avenue, 26;

Petra Hryhorenka Avenue, 41-43;

Sribnokilska Street, 5B (exit from Petra Hryhorenka Avenue to Mykoly Bazhana Avenue - Pozniaky metro station);

Dniprovska Embankment, 17A (near Novus shopping center);

Oleksandra Mishuhy Street, 4;

Zarichna Street, 1;

Bortnychi microdistrict (intersection of Svitla and Avtoparkova streets);

Zdolbunivska Street, 17.

Desnianskyi district:

Ronalda Reihana Street, 4;

Ronalda Reihana Street, 8;

Chervonoi Kalyny Avenue, 15;

Chervonoi Kalyny Avenue, 26;

Chervonoi Kalyny Avenue, 44;

Chervonoi Kalyny Avenue, 60/10;

Chervonoi Kalyny Avenue, 95-97;

Heroiv Enerhetykiv Street, 2;

Heroiv Enerhetykiv Street, 4;

Heroiv Enerhetykiv Street, 5;

Heroiv Enerhetykiv Street, 6;

Miliutenka Street, 34 (median strip);

Lisova metro station (Hetmana Pavla Polubotka Street, 88/3);

Chernihivska metro station.

Dniprovskyi district:

Ihor Shamo Boulevard, 2/7;

Andriia Malyshka Street, 4A;

Ivana Mykolaichuka Street, 9;

Myropilska Street, 25;

Raiduzhna Street, 4;

Yuriia Shumskoho Street, 1;

Pavla Tychyny Avenue, 7;

Sobornosti Avenue, 2/1;

intersection of Entuziastiv Street, 37 and Ihor Shamo Boulevard;

intersection of Suleimana Stalskoho and Ostafiia Dashkevycha streets;

Reheneratorna Street, 4;

Andriia Malyshka Street (opposite Dytiachyi Svit shopping center);

intersection of Ivana Mykytenka and Ostafiia Dashkevycha streets.

Obolonskyi district:

Dniprovodska Street, 1;

Petropavlivska Square, 2;

Volodymyra Ivasiuka Avenue, 27B;

Volodymyra Ivasiuka Avenue, 46;

Yaroslava Ivashkevycha Street, 6/8A;

Obolonskyi Avenue, 1B;

Obolonskyi Avenue, 52A;

Obolonskyi Avenue, 45/28;

Poliarna Street, 8B;

Heroiv Dnipra Street, 29V;

Heroiv Dnipra Street, 30;

Heroiv Dnipra Street, 32;

Heroiv Dnipra Street, 41;

Yordanska Street, 17;

Heroiv Polku "AZOV" Street, 3;

Heroiv Polku "AZOV" Street, 12;

Heroiv Polku "AZOV" Street, 34;

Oleksandra Arkhypenka Street, 6A;

Obolonska Square, 6;

Lytovskyi Avenue, 2;

Marshala Rokossovskoho Avenue, ¾;

Stepana Bandery Avenue, 15A (on the parking lot of the Auchan Pochaina hypermarket).

Pecherskyi district:

Mykoly Mikhnovskoho Boulevard, 25;

Mykoly Mikhnovskoho Boulevard, 30/1;

Velyka Vasylkivska Street, 107;

Shota Rustaveli Street, 16 (within the territory of the MILK BAR establishment).

Podilskyi district:

Verkhnii Val Street, 16 (location № 1);

Verkhnii Val Street, 16 (location № 2);

Verkhnii Val Street, 16 (location № 3);

intersection of Verkhnii Val and Zhytniotorzka streets (location № 4);

Svitlytskoho Street, 30/20 (location 1);

Svitlytskoho Street, 30/20 (near Eva store, location 2);

European Union Avenue, 58 (Ornament shopping center);

European Union Avenue, 80;

Mezhyhirska Street, 56/63A (near tennis courts);

Svobody Avenue, 28;

Vasylia Poryka Avenue, 13 (at the site of dismantled temporary structures);

Kyrylivska Street, 125 (at the site of dismantled temporary structures);

intersection of Petropavlivska and Kyrylivska streets, 111 (at the site of dismantled temporary structures).

Sviatoshynskyi district:

Mykoly Rudenka Boulevard, 13;

Mykoly Rudenka Boulevard, 14;

Mykoly Rudenka Boulevard, 15;

Vasylia Kuchera Street, 5;

Symyrenka Street, 10;

Symyrenka Street, 17;

Zodchykh Street, 46;

Zodchykh Street, 62;

Zodchykh Street, 68/2;

Tuluzy Street, 2/58;

Yakuba Kolasa Street, 23;

Irpinska Street, 76-80;

Pidlisna Street, 1;

Akademika Bulakhovskoho Street, 30;

Akademika Yefremova Street, 8 (median strip);

Lesia Kurbasa Street, 16A (near the 3rd tram stop).

Solomianskyi district:

Chokolivskyi Boulevard, 19-21;

Chokolivskyi Boulevard, 20;

Chokolivskyi Boulevard, 1;

Povitrianykh Syl Avenue, 18/2;

Solomianska Street, 33;

Akademika Shalimova Street, 37;

Vidradnyi Avenue, 15/45;

Borshchahivska Street, 154A (near Arkadiia shopping center);

Liubomyra Huzara Avenue, 48 (from the side of the approach to the bridge);

Beresteiskyi Avenue, 47 (near the vehicle parking lot);

Valeriia Lobanovskoho Avenue, 4A (near the underpass);

Volynska Street, 53.

Shevchenkivskyi district:

Yuriia Illienka Street, 1;

Danyla Shcherbakivskoho Street, 56;

intersection of Ihor Turchyn and Mrii streets;

Parkovo-Syretska Street, 10;

Olzhycha Street, 14;

Oleny Telihy Street, 31/1;

Shchuseva Street, 5;

intersection of Oleny Telihy and Shchuseva streets;

Dorogozhytska Street, 13/14.

Recall

The Kyiv City State Administration announced that the decision on the installation of the main New Year's tree and the format of celebrations will be made after consultations with the command of the capital's defense forces. Funds from the city budget are not provided for these events.