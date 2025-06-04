In Kyiv, an athlete hit a National Guard soldier at a checkpoint: details of the incident

In Kyiv, a local athlete hit a serviceman of the National Guard at a checkpoint, he was informed of suspicion, the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office reported, writes UNN.

A 23-year-old resident of the capital has been notified of suspicion of causing bodily harm to a National Guard serviceman who was on duty at a checkpoint during curfew (Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - reported in the prosecutor's office.

The essence of the case

"It was established that on June 1, during the curfew, a car was stopped at one of the checkpoints in the Golosiivskyi district at the entrance to Kyiv, driven by a woman in a state of alcoholic intoxication. Together with her in the car was her drunken passenger," the prosecutor's office said.

As noted, "while the police officers were talking to the driver, her companion behaved aggressively and punched one of the National Guardsmen in connection with the performance of his official duties at the checkpoint." "It should be noted that the suspect is professionally involved in martial arts," the prosecutor's office stressed.

The sanction of the article for intentionally inflicting light or moderate bodily harm on a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of his official duties provides for imprisonment for a term of up to 5 years.