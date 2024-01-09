In Kyiv, a man stabbed his wife in front of his daughter and fled

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 73472 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108997 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138320 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136375 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175621 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171430 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281865 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178183 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167174 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148823 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103840 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103639 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105655 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 79032 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 53195 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 73472 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281865 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249553 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234681 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260035 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37118 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138320 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106348 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106350 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122489 views
In Kyiv, a man stabbed his wife in front of his daughter and fled

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102121 views

In Kyiv, a man stabbed his wife to death during a quarrel in front of their daughter and was then detained by police.

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, a man stabbed a woman during a quarrel. It happened in front of their daughter. After the attack, the man tried to escape, but was detained by law enforcement. The case was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Patrol Police, UNN reports.

The incident happened today in Dniprovskyi district. A concerned applicant called the 112 hotline and said that her father had stabbed her mother and fled the scene.

The police promptly arrived at the address, learned the description of the alleged attacker and began searching for him. After checking the surrounding area, the patrol officers found and detained a man matching the applicant's description.

- law enforcement officers shared the details of the incident.

Details

It is noted that when the patrol officers detained the man, he did not deny the crime.

The policemen also helped to transport the injured woman to an ambulance and called an investigative team to the scene to further clarify all the circumstances.

ImageImage

In Kyiv region, a group of young men set fire to relay cabinets responsible for the operation of traffic lights on railroad tracks09.01.24, 15:21 • 25799 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

KyivCrimes and emergencies

