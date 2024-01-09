In Kyiv, a man stabbed his wife in front of his daughter and fled

In the Dniprovskyi district of Kyiv, a man stabbed a woman during a quarrel. It happened in front of their daughter. After the attack, the man tried to escape, but was detained by law enforcement. The case was reported by the press service of the Kyiv Patrol Police, UNN reports.

The incident happened today in Dniprovskyi district. A concerned applicant called the 112 hotline and said that her father had stabbed her mother and fled the scene.

The police promptly arrived at the address, learned the description of the alleged attacker and began searching for him. After checking the surrounding area, the patrol officers found and detained a man matching the applicant's description. - law enforcement officers shared the details of the incident.

Details

It is noted that when the patrol officers detained the man, he did not deny the crime.

The policemen also helped to transport the injured woman to an ambulance and called an investigative team to the scene to further clarify all the circumstances.

