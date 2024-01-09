In Kyiv region, a group of young men set fire to relay cabinets responsible for the operation of traffic lights on railroad tracks

In the Kyiv region, four boys doused flammable liquid and set fire to relay cabinets responsible for the operation of traffic lights on the railroad tracks. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Kyiv regional police.

On the Baryshevka-Boryspil stretch, four guys poured flammable liquid on the railroad tracks and set fire to a set of automatic devices that control the traffic lights on the railroad tracks - the police said in a statement.

As the police found out, the young men received an "order" from an unidentified person via the Telegram messenger. In exchange for a monetary reward, the boys committed four similar arsons on the railroad track.

Two 16-year-old and 14-year-old residents of Boryspil were detained and placed in a temporary detention center. Their 19-year-old friend is also involved in the commission of these offenses, the police said.

Investigators served four offenders a notice of suspicion over the crime (Part 2 Art. 28, Part 2 Art. 194, Part 1 Art. 277 of the Criminal Code). The law enforcement is currently identifying the customers of the crime.

