Volyn law enforcement officer runs teenager over to death: criminal proceedings initiated

5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 5513 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 25229 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 22891 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 28478 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 110363 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 116849 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 148225 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142699 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179134 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172783 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 62460 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 72927 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100463 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 62312 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 37595 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 25419 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 110381 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 288503 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 255322 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 240322 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 5670 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 100463 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 148234 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 108954 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 108795 views
Volyn law enforcement officer runs teenager over to death: criminal proceedings initiated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21816 views

In Volyn, a law enforcement officer runs over a teenager to death; an investigation is underway into the violation of traffic safety rules.

The State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into an accident in Volyn region involving a law enforcement officer that killed a 14-year-old pedestrian.  This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation. 

Details 

The tragedy occurred around 20:00 on January 4 in the village of Pulmo, Kovel district.

The driver of a police car, a law enforcement officer, failed to choose a safe speed, did not take into account the road conditions in the rain and hit a pedestrian. The 14-year-old boy was moving in the opposite direction, and died at the scene from his injuries

- , the SBI said in a statement.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over the violation of road safety rules (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Urgent investigative actions are underway, and a number of examinations have been ordered to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

