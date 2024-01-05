Volyn law enforcement officer runs teenager over to death: criminal proceedings initiated

The State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation into an accident in Volyn region involving a law enforcement officer that killed a 14-year-old pedestrian. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

The tragedy occurred around 20:00 on January 4 in the village of Pulmo, Kovel district.

The driver of a police car, a law enforcement officer, failed to choose a safe speed, did not take into account the road conditions in the rain and hit a pedestrian. The 14-year-old boy was moving in the opposite direction, and died at the scene from his injuries - , the SBI said in a statement.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over the violation of road safety rules (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Urgent investigative actions are underway, and a number of examinations have been ordered to establish all the circumstances of the tragedy.

