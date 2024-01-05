ukenru
Actual
In Kyiv, a drunk driver hit a woman on a pedestrian crossing and fled

In Kyiv, a drunk driver hit a woman on a pedestrian crossing and fled

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22026 views

A drunk driver hits a woman in Kyiv, injuring her; police detain a suspect.

In the evening  on January 4, a drunk driver of a Hyundai hit a woman on an unregulated pedestrian crossing and fled. Soon, law enforcement officers detained the man. The victim was hospitalized. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Kyiv police. 

Details

On an unregulated pedestrian crossing on Pravdy Avenue, the driver of a Hyundai hit a woman and fled. The victim, born in 1986, was hospitalized. 

Soon, following the tip-off, patrol police officers tracked down the vehicle and stopped it. As noted, the 36-year-old driver was in a state of intoxication - the Drager device showed 2.24 ppm. Investigators detained the driver. 

This incident was registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the rules of road safety or operation of transport by persons driving vehicles while intoxicated. The sanction of the article provides for up to three years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of three to five years.

Large-scale road accident near Kyiv: 6 cars collided, traffic in the direction of Chernihiv is hampered04.01.24, 21:49 • 32449 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

